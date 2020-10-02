South Dakota’s congressmen react to Trump’s COVID-19 infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are sending messages of support for President Donald Trump following news he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Praying for the continued health of our president and first lady after their #COVID19 diagnosis and for all Americans who have been affected by this awful virus. We’re still in this fight together,” Sen. John THune tweeted Friday morning.

Rep. Dusty Johnson wished the president and his wife, Melania, a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.

Sen. Mike Rounds said he and his wife Jean are praying for everyone impacted by COVID-19, including the president.

“The news that they have contracted COVID-19 is a reminder to all of us that no one is immune from contracting this horrible virus," Rounds said in a statement. "I continue to urge South Dakotans to practice good common sense - wash hands regularly, wear a mask when appropriate and practice good overall hygiene. These practices will also help us to keep our schools and businesses safe.”

The offices of both Thune and Johnson said neither have been in close contact with the president recently. Rounds' office did not specify whether he had been near him recently.

