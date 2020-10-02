Advertisement

Spokesperson: Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis. on Thursday.
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis. on Thursday.(WCCO)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact to anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump and several members of his campaign staff have tested positive for the disease. Noem has been active on the campaign trail in support of the president’s reelection bid in recent days. However, spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now she is not a close contact to anyone who recently announced they were infected.

Fury also said the governor tested negative on Tuesday night.

“As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly,” Fury said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

News

Police investigating report of shooting in southwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after a report of several shots being fired in southwest Sioux Falls.

News

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

News

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Discovery Center reaches $80,000 endowment goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A regional educational organization has reached a major goal to help it in its mission to bring scientific understanding to children and families.

News

The South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Polar Plunge is going virtual due to the coronavirus's making a fundraising effort despite the increased number of cases in the state.

News

Dakota News Now nominated for 5 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 Upper Midwest Emmy Award nominees were announced Friday morning. Dakota News Now has been nominated in five categories.

News

The South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

The South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now