Advertisement

Stampede glad to be back on the ice

Herd happy to be playing hockey again
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede took the ice at the Scheels Ice Plex Thursday for the first time as a team in an official practice as they start getting ready for the upcoming season. They have a brand new coach in Marty Murray and only 5 players returning from last year’s squad. So Murray has a big job ahead determining his roster. But one thing is obvious, the players and their new boss are really happy to be back on the ice after last season got shut down back in March.

“It’s nice to be back on the ice doing what we love and at the same time it’s an every day thing. The message we give to the players is that we have to be smart awar from the rink and not put themselves into situations where they might be exposed and like I said it’s a never ending battle and guys have to understand that they have to have that commitment for us to have a season," says Murray.

Veteran Will Dineen says, “I feel extremely lucky. I’m from New York and everything is so shut down there and all my friends are itching to get back on the ice and we’re just so fortunate to come out here and play.” And his teammate last year Josh Phillips agrees. “Yes it’s a lot of fun. It’s just nice to be back with the boys again and back playing hockey.”

The Stampede have their first exhibition game on October 10th at Fargo and will play one of their five preseason games at the Premier Center on October 16th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brandon Valley boys soccer and Washington volleyball team are victorious Thursday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Brandon Valley boys soccer and Washington volleyball team are victorious Thursday night

Sports

Bison head coach Matt Entz trying to be helpful to his sophomore QB Trey Lance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Bison head coach Matt Entz trying to be helpful to his sophomore QB Trey Lance

Sports

Guse and DSU teammates are just happy to be playing football this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Guse and DSU teammates are just happy to be playing football this fall

Sports

Pitching will determine the winner at a wide open state softball tournament

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pitching will determine the winner at a wide open state softball tournament

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 1st

Updated: 1 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 1st

Sports

Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
Marshall native Trey Lance not listening to talk of NFL draft

Sports

Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
Red Raiders rally past DWU at Corn Palace in volleyball

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Sports

Marshall native not listening to all the noise about the NFL draft

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT

Sports

Northwestern rallies past DWU in volleyball

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT