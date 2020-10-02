Stampede glad to be back on the ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede took the ice at the Scheels Ice Plex Thursday for the first time as a team in an official practice as they start getting ready for the upcoming season. They have a brand new coach in Marty Murray and only 5 players returning from last year’s squad. So Murray has a big job ahead determining his roster. But one thing is obvious, the players and their new boss are really happy to be back on the ice after last season got shut down back in March.

“It’s nice to be back on the ice doing what we love and at the same time it’s an every day thing. The message we give to the players is that we have to be smart awar from the rink and not put themselves into situations where they might be exposed and like I said it’s a never ending battle and guys have to understand that they have to have that commitment for us to have a season," says Murray.

Veteran Will Dineen says, “I feel extremely lucky. I’m from New York and everything is so shut down there and all my friends are itching to get back on the ice and we’re just so fortunate to come out here and play.” And his teammate last year Josh Phillips agrees. “Yes it’s a lot of fun. It’s just nice to be back with the boys again and back playing hockey.”

The Stampede have their first exhibition game on October 10th at Fargo and will play one of their five preseason games at the Premier Center on October 16th.

