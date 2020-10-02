Stensland Family Farms receives grant from USDA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USDA was in Larchwood, Iowa visiting a local dairy farm. Rural Development Undersecretary Bette Brand was at Stensland Family Farms, presenting a $250,000 grant to the facility.

The dairy farm received a value-added producer grant. The grant can be used for planning activities such as feasibility studies or developing business plans for processing. Stensland will use the grant to expand its business outside of milk.

Brand says these grants are essential especially during this time.

“It’s important to help them expand and have greater resiliency and the community especially as times are difficult. It gives them opportunities to diversify their business and it’s a family operation, they have family members that want to join, then there are greater opportunities and innovation that comes from different directions and it’s just great to be a partner with them as they tackle this whole new venture,” said Brand.

One of the products Stensland is looking to expand, according to brand, is their pizza.

