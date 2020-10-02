Advertisement

Stensland Family Farms receives grant from USDA

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USDA was in Larchwood, Iowa visiting a local dairy farm. Rural Development Undersecretary Bette Brand was at Stensland Family Farms, presenting a $250,000 grant to the facility.

The dairy farm received a value-added producer grant. The grant can be used for planning activities such as feasibility studies or developing business plans for processing. Stensland will use the grant to expand its business outside of milk.

Brand says these grants are essential especially during this time.

“It’s important to help them expand and have greater resiliency and the community especially as times are difficult. It gives them opportunities to diversify their business and it’s a family operation, they have family members that want to join, then there are greater opportunities and innovation that comes from different directions and it’s just great to be a partner with them as they tackle this whole new venture,” said Brand.

One of the products Stensland is looking to expand, according to brand, is their pizza.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child abuse prevention advocates gather for virtual conference

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The conference brought together professionals from education, medical, and legal fields to discuss responding to and even preventing child abuse.

News

Waubay receives $1.6 million FEMA grant for flood mitigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The city of Waubay will be receiving a grant from FEMA, in order to buy back flooded homes along the city's waterfront.

News

St. Francis House looks to keep guests safe from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
COVID-19 has affected many of us, in one way or another. But one thing that’s remained constant is the organizations that open their doors to the homeless in Sioux Falls. However,they have had to make some changes to keep their guests healthy and safe.

News

Augustana University sees drop in international students amid global pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Most universities across South Dakota welcomed students back to campus this fall for in-person learning, however not all international students were able to make into the country.

Latest News

News

Iowa sees 16 daily coronavirus deaths, 1,057 confirmed cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another 16 people in Iowa have died of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to soar.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gov. Noem stumps for Trump in Wisconsin; 10th campaign stop supporting reelection

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Kristi Noem was on the road again Thursday, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

News

Free COVID-19 antibody testing offered in Worthington as part of state study

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Residents of Worthington, Minn. will soon have the chance to get a free COVID-19 antibody test as part of a state study to analyze how the virus spreads in a community.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 6 hours ago