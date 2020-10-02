Advertisement

The South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge goes virtual

The event goes from October 3rd-10th.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Over the next week, South Dakota residents will be diving into freezing water to raise money for the South Dakota Special Olympics.

The plunge is going virtual, due to recommendations from the Special Olympics International and the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Photo and video submission will be accepted from October 3rd-10th. Each diver that raises a minimum of $100 and sends in the virtual dive will be eligible to win a gift card package. Prizes will also be awarded for costumes included in the drive, most creative video, most comical video, most money raised, first video submitted and the overall best video.

The South Dakota Special Olympics has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 on their website, where you can register for the plunge.

