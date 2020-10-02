Advertisement

United States Congress debates second COVID relief bill

By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States Congress is debating a second COVID relief bill, and a bipartisan group of legislators is looking to make sure one gets through.

Congressman Dusty Johnson (R- South Dakota) is a member of the ‘Problem Solvers Caucus,’ a group of bipartisan legislators intent on getting a COVID relief bill passed.

“I think we have a number of distressed industries that need additional help to get through these next few difficult weeks. I think those kinds of investments, could keep putting million more Americans on welfare, and in the long haul, could save us a lot of money.” Johnson said.

Congressman Johnson said that he would vote in favor of a second round of stimulus checks, something President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to see if another COVID relief bill is passed. South Dakota’s Senators did not express an explicit support for a second round of stimulus checks.

Johnson says he acted after receiving a call from President Trump to try and “clear the log jam” blocking COVID relief.

"So many of these small components that we know need tweaking, like making it easier for small businesses to get forgiveness for PPP dollars, making sure local and state governments have the flexibility they need to use the dollars we’ve already given them to take care of revenue shortfalls, those are the kinds of things if we don’t get a passage passed this week are probably going to go undone, and I think have a negative impact on this economy.” Johnson stated.

Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota) said the following in regards to another COVID relief bill: “At the outset of the pandemic, I supported the bipartisan CARES Act, which included direct economic assistance payments to American taxpayers. Families were hurting, the economy was struggling, and the country faced a great unknown. As the nation continues to recover, we should focus on doing what’s best for South Dakota, which is my top priority in Washington. Any additional steps that Congress takes must be targeted and fiscally responsible, and I will carefully review any future coronavirus relief legislation.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD promotes local businesses during D-Days with Victory Bonds

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
USD promotes local businesses during D-Days with Victory Bonds

News

Casey’s General Store launches new look

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.

News

Stensland Family Farms receives grant from USDA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rural Development Undersecretary Bette Brand was at Stensland Family Farms, presenting a $250,000 grant to the facility.

News

Child abuse prevention advocates gather for virtual conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The conference brought together professionals from education, medical, and legal fields to discuss responding to and even preventing child abuse.

Latest News

News

Waubay receives $1.6 million FEMA grant for flood mitigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The city of Waubay will be receiving a grant from FEMA, in order to buy back flooded homes along the city's waterfront.

News

St. Francis House looks to keep guests safe from COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
COVID-19 has affected many of us, in one way or another. But one thing that’s remained constant is the organizations that open their doors to the homeless in Sioux Falls. However,they have had to make some changes to keep their guests healthy and safe.

News

Augustana University sees drop in international students amid global pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Most universities across South Dakota welcomed students back to campus this fall for in-person learning, however not all international students were able to make into the country.

News

Iowa sees 16 daily coronavirus deaths, 1,057 confirmed cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another 16 people in Iowa have died of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections continues to soar.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Gov. Noem stumps for Trump in Wisconsin; 10th campaign stop supporting reelection

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Kristi Noem was on the road again Thursday, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.