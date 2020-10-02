USD promotes local businesses during D-Days with Victory Bonds

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is refusing to let the pandemic take away one of their most beloved annual traditions: Dakota Days.

Not only is it treasured by students and alumni, but it’s also an important weekend to local businesses in the Vermillion area.

The Vermillion community is dedicated to keeping the tradition alive during the pandemic and part of that plan is by starting some new traditions. One of the newest traditions is specifically aimed to help boost local businesses called Victory Bonds.

This is a collaboration between the USD Foundation and the Vermillion Chamber & Development Company.

Starting back in March at the beginning of the pandemic, the goal of promoting Victory Bonds has been to help support local businesses.

Nate Welch, President, CEO of Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, said, “People could purchase gift cards to our local businesses in Vermillion at 80% of that 100% value. It helped get some cash into those businesses especially when they were dealing with this.”

This week will be Vermillion’s third round of Victory Bonds after their initial rounds proved to be successful.

Welch said, “Early on when there was a 60-day ordinance, we initiated the Vermillion Victory Bonds where we were able to promote that people could purchase these gift cards at 80% of the cost for 100% of the value from those businesses that got cash in return. That produced over $35,000 in gift cards.”

With help from the USD Foundation sponsoring that 20% discount, many local business owners are grateful for the support they’ve received from this initiative.

Diane Wirth, Owner of Varsity Pub, said, “I was just shocked to tell you the truth. When I saw what we sold it was like, ‘Really?’ I can’t say enough about it.”

In honor of D-Days, this third round of Victory bonds can be purchased through livevermillion.com and the gift cards will be sent to you within 10 days.

“If you can grab a gift card it can help ensure a better opportunity that the Vermillion that you love is going to be here when we all can get back to some sort of normal life,” said Welch.

Wirth said, “It just shows how much the community supports local businesses and wants them to succeed. It has been a struggle this year and a lot of challenges so, it’s been great.”

For those looking to show their support, you have until Sunday, October 4th to purchase the Victory bonds.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.