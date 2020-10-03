Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Howard!

Previewing #4 DeSmet at #1 Howard in 9A!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday of October send the Dakota News Now Tailgate Tour to Howard for a battle of top teams in 9A as #4 DeSmet visits #1 Howard!

In the video viewer above hear from Howard coach Pat Ruml about what makes his Tigers so complete, and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

In the video below we talk to DeSmet and get a look at the Bulldogs unique co-head coaching setup!

