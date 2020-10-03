FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-2-20)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall is in the air as Football Friday moves into October for Week 6 of the prep season! Our show begins in 11AAA above with highlights from Lincoln at Brandon Valley and Washington at O’Gorman. We then move into 11AA where Pierre welcomed Huron and Mitchell hosted Brookings!

After a break we’re looking at the rest of 11A and 11B featuring Lennox at Tea, Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central in Canton and McCook Central/Montrose visiting Sioux Valley!

Then we roll into 9-Man with several top ranked matchups! We start in 9A with #4 DeSmet visiting #1 Howard then head up north to Langford where the host Lions, ranked #2 in 9B, took on 9A’s #3 ranked Warner! Finally in 9B we check in with Dell Rapids Saint Mary and Centerville as well as Hanson and Alcester-Hudson!

To wrap up the show we check in on an Iowa showdown between Sioux Center and West Lyon and get some bonus coverage of the South Dakota State Softball Tournament in with second round highlights from Roosevelt and O’Gorman!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.