‘Take Back the Night’ events go virtual for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is turning to social media to help address this growing problem in the community.

Every Friday throughout this month they will be sharing videos on their Facebook page with stories from survivors, law enforcement, and advocates.

This is partly due to the pandemic, which has postponed the group’s annual “Take Back the Night” event.

“We put a lot of work in and it’s always a great event. It’s also one of our only fundraisers throughout the year, we’re able to earn a little bit of funds to support our programs throughout the year. This year we don’t have that availability so we have to look at other options to continue to fund what it is that we do,” said Kelli Peterson with the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council.

Resources on domestic violence can be found on the council’s Facebook page. You can also make a donation to the organization there as well.

