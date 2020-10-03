One person dead after truck collided with train in Brown County

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a truck-train crash west of Aberdeen Friday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials stated a 2016 Mack semi-truck and trailer, carrying soybeans, was northbound on 379th Avenue when it crossed a public train crossing just north of U.S. Highway 12.

Officials said the semi-truck collided with an eastbound BNSF train consisting of two locomotives and a box car.

The 66-year-old male truck driver was extricated from the truck and taken by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital where he later died of his injuries.

All three members of the train crew were not injured.

Names of the people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

