Advertisement

One person dead after truck collided with train in Brown County

crash
crash(WCAX)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a truck-train crash west of Aberdeen Friday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials stated a 2016 Mack semi-truck and trailer, carrying soybeans, was northbound on 379th Avenue when it crossed a public train crossing just north of U.S. Highway 12.

Officials said the semi-truck collided with an eastbound BNSF train consisting of two locomotives and a box car.

The 66-year-old male truck driver was extricated from the truck and taken by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital where he later died of his injuries.

All three members of the train crew were not injured.

Names of the people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota sees over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Minnesota sees over 1,400 new cases of COVID-19

News

South Dakota reaches over 4,000 in active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
South Dakota had reached over 4,000 in active COVID-19 cases

News

Trump’s COVID-19 treatments offered in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
The treatments given to President Donald Trump for his case of COVID-19 are also being used in Sioux Falls patients.

News

Police investigating gunshots in Sioux Falls neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sioux Falls police say they are investigating a report of gunshots Friday evening.Police say they received multiple reports around 7:30 Friday night, from people who said they heard gunfire in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue.

Latest News

News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: A-Block 10-2-20

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY: B-Block 10-2-20

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Northern State professor translates memoir of Russian Revolution survivor

Updated: 19 hours ago
Getting a chance to preserve a piece of history, a professor of German at Northern State is releasing a full translation of a German survivor’s account of the Bolshevik Revolution.

News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

Sioux Falls VA hosts “stand down” event to help at-risk veterans

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
An important event on Friday helped veterans in our area with some essential services.

News

‘Take Back the Night’ events go virtual for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council is turning to social media to help address this growing problem in the community.