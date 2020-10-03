Police investigating gunshots in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are investigating a report of gunshots Friday evening.

Police say they received multiple reports around 7:30 Friday night, from people who said they heard gunfire in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue.

When police arrived, officers say they found multiple cars that had been involved in a crash.

Gun shots had been fired at one of the cars.

No one was hurt.

Police say they recovered two firearms from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

