Sioux Falls VA hosts “stand down” event to help at-risk veterans

Sioux Falls VA
Sioux Falls VA(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An important event on Friday helped veterans in our area with some essential services.

The Sioux Falls VA hosted a “stand down” event with some help from volunteers. “Stand downs” are an opportunity to provide food, clothing, and health screenings for homeless and at-risk veterans.

Those in need can also receive referrals for things like healthcare, housing solutions, employment, and mental health counseling.

“These people here have been helping me for quite some time. They have gone out of their way to do things for me, to help me get above water and its really good doing this to help vets out that can’t afford to do this on their own.” Said veteran Lonnie Simmons.

For more information on VA services head over to siouxfalls.va.gov.

