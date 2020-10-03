South Dakota had reached over 4,000 in active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to state health officials, South Dakota has reached over 4,000 in active COVID-19 cases with 464 new cases on Saturday. Nearly 24,000 people have tested positive statewide.

11 new deaths have been confirmed in the last day. This puts the total number of deaths at 248 since the start of the pandemic. Two deaths were reported in both Minnehaha and Jerauld counties and one death each in Union, Turner, Oglala Lakota County, Lincoln, Hand, Gregory, and Ziebach counties.

Hospitalizations currently stand at 215, down five in the last day.

