Trump’s COVID-19 treatments offered in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Siouxfalls.Business) - The treatments given to President Donald Trump for his case of COVID-19 are also being used in Sioux Falls patients.

Doctors reported the president was given a therapeutic from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which is going through later stages of clinical trials.

Avera Health announced last month it is one of the sites enrolling patients in the Regeneron trial.

Read more at siouxfalls.business.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.