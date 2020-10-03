Advertisement

Trump’s COVID-19 treatments offered in Sioux Falls

Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Siouxfalls.Business) - The treatments given to President Donald Trump for his case of COVID-19 are also being used in Sioux Falls patients.

Doctors reported the president was given a therapeutic from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which is going through later stages of clinical trials.

Avera Health announced last month it is one of the sites enrolling patients in the Regeneron trial.

