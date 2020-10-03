USD Hosts Alternative Dakota Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Days is typically a major event for the University of South Dakota, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the celebration looked very different this year.

D-Days is usually filled with tons of fans and festivities. This year the university was forced to conjure up different types of activities for students and supporters.

Staff members including Jarren Duffy and Kelsey Bathke along with others constructed events to recreate Dakota Days while maintaining social distancing. One of these events included the “Yote Yard competition"; allowing fans to participate by submitting photos of their decorated yards for judging.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Dakota Days is what we’re emphasizing,” Bathke said.

Thursday also provided fans with the opportunity to attend a game watch party. Last year’s football match-up against South Dakota State University was played in the parking lot of the Dakota Dome for fans to watch from their cars.

“We started brainstorming some ideas that we could have to keep sports involved and keep the campus community involved,” Duffy said.

A parade substitute called “Cruising with the Coyotes” took place on Saturday. This allowed homecoming royalty Carson Zubke and Abuk Jiel to travel to neighboring towns and meet supporters while keeping everyone safe.

“Supporting your community is really important in that. We’re really happy to be here today and celebrate even though it looks a little bit differently," Zubke said.

“Protect the pack is what we always say. We always have to be mindful of what we’re doing,” Jiel said.

Universities across the state plan to play fall sports in the spring.

