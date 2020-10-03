Warmer Temperatures Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While cloud cover has been lingering for the eastern half of the area today along with a few spotty showers, the clouds will be clearing out throughout the night tonight. Heading into Sunday, expect more sunshine returning gradually across the area. Some patchy frost will be possible with morning lows down into the 30′s once more. Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with highs getting back into the 60′s east and hanging in the upper 50′s to the west.

This week will be focused on the much warmer temperatures making a comeback to the area. Highs on Monday will be back in the 70′s and not only will warmer temperatures be the main conversation piece but so will the continuation of the dry conditions. There won’t be any significant rainfall in the forecast throughout the entire week. Temperatures will even warm up to the lower 80′s by the middle of the week!

Another cold front will arrive next weekend and getting into the following week which will allow temperatures to drop, but barely remain above normal. Highs will still be in the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. The dry weather and warmer temperatures will stick around throughout this entire upcoming week!

