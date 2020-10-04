Dakota Wesleyan Edges Doane For First Victory
Tigers win 29-26
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRETE, NE (Dakota News Now) - Jamin Arend’s 23-yard touchdown run with 10:09 to play gave Dakota Wesleyan a lead they would not relinquish, as the Tigers won at Doane 29-26 to pick up their first victory of the season.
Zach Lester was 27-42 with 232 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Spencer Neugebauer hauled in 12 passes for 139 yards and a pair of scores.
DWU (1-3) will host Concordia next Saturday at 1:00 PM.
Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.