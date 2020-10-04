Harrisburg Bounces Back From Early Loss To Defeat Lincoln & Claim State Softball Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln Patriots appeared to have all the momentum in the State A Softball Championship.

After thoroughly dominating the first game of the championship 12-0 the Patriots had taken a 2-1 lead in the decisive second game.

And then Harrisburg showed why they were the top seed in the tournament.

The Tigers scored the game’s next 11 runs to coast to a 12-2 victory and claim the State A Softball Championship in 2020.

