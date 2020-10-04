Advertisement

Iowa reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa continues to have one of the nation’s highest rates of coronavirus infections, and the state reported 684 new cases and four new deaths on Sunday.

The state said Sunday that as of 10 a.m. there had been 92,545 cases of COVID-19 and 1,381 deaths related to the virus in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 15.34% on Sept. 19 to 18.17% on Saturday. That was the fifth-highest positivity rate in the nation on Saturday.

