Marshall’s Trey Lance Shines In Possible NDSU Finale & Victory Over Central Arkansas

Four total touchdowns in 39-28 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three years ago Marshall’s Trey Lance was wrapping up his high school football career for the Tigers.

Today he might have concluded his college career at North Dakota State and set the stage for a jump to the NFL.

Lance ran for a pair of scores and threw two more touchdowns to lead NDSU to a 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas at the Fargodome.

The redshirt sophomore ran 15 times for 143 yards, most notably a 54 yard touchdown run in the second quarter in which he broke several tackles. Though Lance did throw his first career college interception, he went 15-30 for 149 yards and gave the Bison the lead for good with 7:35 left when he hit Hunter Luepke for a 23-yard score that gave NDSU a 32-28 lead.

Like the rest of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, NDSU will resume the season in the spring on February 21st when they host Youngstown State. The question is whether Lance will be there as he may opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

