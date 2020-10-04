Marshall’s Trey Lance Still Undecided On Whether He’s Played Last College Game

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next time we see Marshall’s Trey Lance at quarterback may well be in the NFL next season.

Yesterday in North Dakota State’s lone game of the fall the redshirt sophomore racked up 292 total yards of offense and four scores to lead the Bison to a 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas.

Though NDSU is scheduled to play a spring Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule beginning in February, Lance is projected to be a first round pick in April’s NFL Draft. That means he’s got to decide between playing with his team, or opting out to avoid injury risk and train for the draft.

It’s a question he made clear after the game he’s not yet ready to answer.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.