Minnesota health officials report over 1,400 new virus cases

MN COVID
MN COVID(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have confirmed more than 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day and 14 deaths due to complications from the disease. The update released Saturday shows that the state has recorded 102,787 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has gone up by 298, an increase of 41%.

The death toll now stands at 2,073, including 1,482 people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,846 people have been hospitalized, including 2,170 patients in intensive care units.

