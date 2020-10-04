Advertisement

Northwestern Keeps Perfect Record Against Dordt With Shootout Win

Red Raiders 13-0 all time against Defenders after 48-40 win in Sioux Center
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders came as close as they ever have to knocking off the rival Northwestern Red Raiders on the gridiron.

But not close enough.

Northwestern won a 48-40 shootout at Dordt on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, improving to 13-0 all time against their rivals from 12 miles away. Red Raider quarterback Tyson Kooima threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns, two each going to Cade Moser and Shane Solberg.

Dordt fell despite an impressive performance from their quarterback, Noah Clayberg. He passed for 248 yards while running for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2-1 Red Raiders host Concordia (NE) on October 17th.

The Defenders, who are also 2-1 after suffering their first loss, will try to bounce back next Saturday at home against Jamestown.

