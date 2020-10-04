Advertisement

South dakota health officials confirm 434 new cases of COVID-19

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have confirmed 434 new cases of the coronavirus today, and a record high of 4,268 active cases. The state processed more than 1,700 tests in the last day, for a positivity rate of nearly 25%.

Figures compiled Sunday by the COVID Tracking Project rank South Dakota second in the country for the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Officials have confirmed over 24,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll stands at 248, with no new fatalities reported Sunday. However, hospitalizations rose by 17, to a total of 232.

