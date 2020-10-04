Waldorf Rallies At Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State (S.D.) held a 14-3 lead early in the third quarter Saturday afternoon in the North Star Athletic Association conference contest with Waldorf (Iowa) at Trojan Field. The Warriors outscored the Trojans 17-0 in the final 16 minutes, 13 seconds of the game to secure a 20-14 victory.

It was Trojan Day annual homecoming and senior day for the Trojans, who fell to 1-2 overall record/NSAA conference record. Waldorf won their second straight game, lifting their overall and NSAA records to 3-1.

The Warriors won their fourth straight meeting over the Trojans, however, DSU holds a 6-5 all-time series record edge. Both teams will be meeting for the second North Star conference meeting one month later in Forest City, Iowa on Nov. 7.

FIRST QUARTER

Dakota State and Waldorf did not score in the first quarter, despite only four first-downs recorded. The first down was registered until less than eight minutes to go by the Warriors.

WU started their first scoring drive of the game late in the first quarter. The Warriors produced three first-downs to end the first quarter, including back-to-back 10-plus yards plays (Taylen Alexander’s 19-yard pass to Samuel Huntely from DSU’s 40-yard line to DSU’s 21-yard line, followed by J.J. Harrell’s 13-yard rush to DSU’s 8-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

Dakota State’s defense prevented Waldorf to score a touchdown, stopping the drive on DSU’s 2-yard line. The Warriors had to settle for a 20-yard field goal to earn a 3-0 lead with 13:43 left in the second quarter.

Waldorf registered 10 plays for 58 yards in 3:43 in the scoring drive.

The Trojans would answer on the ensuing drive to overtake the lead. DSU produced three first-downs, highlighted by a 14-yard reception by Cooper McDermott , a 5-yard rush by Gavin Holland on second-and-2 situation and followed by a 22-yard rush by Brenner Furlong to WU’s 23-yard line.

Facing fourth-and-17 situation, Torren Devericks connected to Josh Giles for a 30-yard touchdown with 9 minutes to go in the second. Caleb Nielsen followed up with a successful PAT extra-point kick to give Trojans a 7-3 lead.

DSU’s Justin Cater intercepted Alexander’s pass on DSU’s 20-yard line. Cater returned it for 35 yards to WU’s 45-yard line with no time left. However, the Warriors committed a 15-yard personal foul penalty to have one more play left in the first half, moving the ball to the 30-yard line for one last play of the first half. The Trojans could not convert their scoring chance to extend their lead as they held a 7-3 lead.

Dakota State recorded 117 total offensive yards in the first thirty minutes of the game and held Waldorf to 104 offensive yards. The Trojans recorded six first-downs, while the Warriors had five first-downs in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER

With WU’s ball on their own 33-yard line, Alexander was sacked while DSU’s Marcus Vanden Bosch forced the fumble and was recovered by Jordan Thomas with 12:43 on the clock in the third quarter.

Three plays later, the Trojans scored the second touchdown of the game. After an 11-yard rush by Chase Dufek from WU’s 31-yard line to WU’s 20-yard line, Devericks threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cole Siegfried with 11:15 left in the third. Nielsen followed up with the PAT extra-point kick to make it 14-3 in favor of Dakota State.

Waldorf committed another turnover on the ensuing possession as DSU’s Gustavo Bonilla forced the fumble on WU’s Jatoviay Hill and was recovered by Jason Sakamoto on DSU’s 38-yard line with 10:26 to go in the third.

Dakota State was forced to punt on the next drive. Nielsen recorded a long punt of 54 yards from DSU’s 18-yard line to WU’s 28-yard line with 8:18 on the clock.

Waldorf went on to use 14 plays for 58 years in nearly seven minutes to cut DSU’s lead to 14-10. Hill rushed for a six-yard touchdown, followed by Gifford’s PAT extra-point kick with 1:23 to go in the third. The Warriors produced four first-downs in the scoring drive.

A short punt by the Trojans that allowed the Warriors to start their drive on DSU’s 35-yard line near the end of the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Three plays into the fourth quarter, the Warriors quickly scored after an 18-yard touchdown rush by Hill with 13:45 remaining. Gifford added the PAT extra-point kick as WU regained their lead to 17-14.

Waldorf’s defense halted the Trojans for a first down on DSU’s 29-yard line on the ensuing possession with 11:21 left, as they regain possession.

The Warriors then went on to score another touchdown with 9:01 to go in the game, settling for a 33-yard field goal by Gifford as their lead grew to 20-14.

Dakota State was unable to make a comeback as the Warriors secured the game by producing a back-to-back first down of 10-plus yards plays.

Waldorf outgained Dakota State 159-44 in total offensive yards in the final 30 minutes of the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Devericks completed 12 passes in 24 attempts for 122 yards with two touchdowns for Dakota State. Jose Sanchez led the team with three receptions. Giles had two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Siegfried had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. Cooper McDermott and Furlong each had a 14-yard reception. Jacob Hirsch and Cole Sylliaasen each recorded an 11-yard catch.

Furlong rushed three times for 32 yards for the Trojans.

Bonilla led DSU’s defense with a game-high 15 tackles (5 solo, 10 assist). Vanden Bosch added 11 tackles (7 solo, 4 assist). He recorded two quarterback sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two break-ups and a forced fumble in the game.

Cole McCarty tallied 10 tackles for Dakota State. Riley Janke added nine tackles. Conner Tordsen had a sack, two tackles-for-loss and five tackles. Thomas and Sakamoto each had a fumble recovery. Cater returned an interception of 35 yards.

DSU’s Nielsen recorded eight punts for a total of 348 yards. He averaged 43.5 yards per punt. He recorded two punts of over 50 yards. Nielsen also recorded two punts that went inside the 20-yard line.

Alexander was 8-of-13 for 38 yards an interception for the Warriors. Tyler O’Hara was 5-of-10 for 51 yards. Huntley caught five passes for 55 yards.

Hill rushed 13 times for 90 yards with two touchdowns to pace WU’s offense. He finished with 100 all-purpose yards in the game (10 receiving yards). Harrell added 18 rushing attempts for 80 yards.

Drew Buckholdt led the Warriors with 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assist). Thomas Edwards added eight tackles (6 solo, 2 assist).

WU’s defense produced eight quarterback sacks, led by Julevarrus Milstead with three sacks for 18 yards loss. Edwards added two sacks of 21 yards loss (finished the game with three tackles-for-loss of 39 yards and a forced fumble). Cameron Callion had an interception.

Gifford hit a pair of field goals in the game, converting 33-yard and 20-yard field goals for Waldorf.

John Rybus recorded six punts for a total of 202 yards, averaging 33.7 yards per punt with one punt going inside the 20-yard line.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Waldorf recorded 263 total offensive yards in the game compared to Dakota State 161 total offensive yards. The Warriors produced 14 first downs, while the Trojans had nine first downs.

WU rushed 44 times for a total of 174 yards. DSU ran 28 times for 39 yards. The Trojans threw 122 passing yards, while the Warriors had 89 passing yards.

Waldorf had a time possession of 32 minutes, 1 second. Dakota State had the ball for 27 minutes, 59 seconds in the game.

The Warriors converted 2-of-16 third-down situations. The Trojans were 0-of-12 on third downs.

DSU SENIORS

The Dakota State University Trojan football team honored its 12 seniors prior to the game. The 12 seniors included Alex Carbajal, Nolan Czerwinski, Jake Hult, Riley Janke, Cole McCarty, Adeon Patterson, Jason Sakamoto, Jose Sanchez, Jeb Sanford, Wyatt Sanford, Jordan Thomas, and Marcus Vanden Bosch.

UP NEXT

Dakota State travels to Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson, N.D. to take on the conference’s leader Dickinson State (N.D.) next Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. (Central Time)/1 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Waldorf (Iowa) returns home next Saturday, starting their two-game home stand versus Mayville State (N.D.). The game is set for 1 p.m. at Bolstorff Field in Forest City, Iowa.

