West Central Softball Dynasty Continues With Fifth Straight State B Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State A Softball Tournament has had more parity the State B Tournament has belonged to West Central.

The Trojans have won seven titles since 2012, including the last four in a row.

And the Madison Bulldogs couldn’t stop the Trojans from “5-Peating”.

West Central broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with three runs and never looked back, shutting out the Bulldogs 11-0 to claim their eighth State B Championship and fifth in a row.

The Trojans pounded out 12 hits led by Joc Nilson’s three hits and three RBI. Sammie Mallinger also had a pair of hits and RBI and did all the work on the mound, striking out 12 while allowing just three hits.

