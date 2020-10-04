Advertisement

West Central Softball Dynasty Continues With Fifth Straight State B Title

Trojans defeat Madison 11-0 to claim their eighth championship since 2012.
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State A Softball Tournament has had more parity the State B Tournament has belonged to West Central.

The Trojans have won seven titles since 2012, including the last four in a row.

And the Madison Bulldogs couldn’t stop the Trojans from “5-Peating”.

West Central broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with three runs and never looked back, shutting out the Bulldogs 11-0 to claim their eighth State B Championship and fifth in a row.

The Trojans pounded out 12 hits led by Joc Nilson’s three hits and three RBI. Sammie Mallinger also had a pair of hits and RBI and did all the work on the mound, striking out 12 while allowing just three hits.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Central Wins 5th Straight State B Softball Title

Updated: 1 hour ago
Defeat Madison 11-0

Sports

Marshall’s Trey Lance Still Undecided On Whether He’s Played Last College Game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Redshirt Sophomore weighing whether to return for spring football season or begin preparing for NFL Draft.

Sports

Marshall's Trey Lance Still Undecided About NFL Future

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weighing options as potential 1st round draft pick

Sports

Marshall’s Trey Lance Shines In Possible NDSU Finale & Victory Over Central Arkansas

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Bison win 39-28 as Lance scores four total touchdowns

Latest News

Sports

Marshall's Trey Lance Shines In Possible College Finale

Updated: 19 hours ago
Leads NDSU to 39-28 victory over Central Arkansas

Sports

Waldorf Rallies At Dakota State

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg and Nick Huntimer
Trojans give up 17 unanswered points and fall 20-14

Sports

Waldorf Rallies Past Dakota State

Updated: 19 hours ago
Trojans fall 20-14

Sports

Dakota Wesleyan Edges Doane For First Victory

Updated: 19 hours ago
Tigers win 29-26

Sports

Dakota Wesleyan Edges Doane For First Win

Updated: 19 hours ago
Tigers get road win 29-26

Sports

Harrisburg Bounces Back From Early Loss To Defeat Lincoln & Claim State Softball Title

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tigers fall in game one 12-0 before claiming title with 12-2 game two win