Cat rescued from house fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pet cat had to be rescued Sunday from a house that caught on fire in Sioux Falls. According to Battalion Chief Michael Koopman, the fire started about 8:30 AM in the 3800 block of East 12th Street.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the lower level when they arrived. They were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, but firefighters had to rescue a cat. No one was injured in the incident.

The basement of the home received smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.