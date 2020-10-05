Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of volunteers in Brookings are making sure the downtown area starts off the week clean.

The Brookings Chamber of Commerce spearheads a group that picks up trash in the downtown area every Sunday.

‘Keep Clean Downtown Brookings’ began as an idea to pick up trash in the downtown area, and is turning out to be more than a cleaning event for its volunteers.

Organizer and Director of Downtown Brookings at the Brookings Chamber of Commerce Ashley Biggar said, “Right now we are all feeling some sort of helplessness, right? So, being able to look at not hopeless situations like there’s nothing I can do, but there is an opportunity to do something. Maybe typically we wouldn’t have thought of doing that, but right now what is a better way than to help our community.”

Along with doing some good during a pandemic, the initiative also provides volunteer opportunities for those who are in need of some hours.

“We’re in COVID and things aren’t getting any better with mental health and everything else, and I’m hearing of another problem with Drug Court. Which is, that we are having participants not having means of volunteering like they’d like to, and so how do we take those two things and put them together,” Biggar added.

Steven Ramon is from Brookings, and says the volunteering to cleanup downtown is eye opening.

“I’ve never really seen anybody clean up downtown before besides like maybe city workers. It’s just nice to give back and I’m not getting anything in return, it kind of gives me a better perspective of how you’re supposed to live your life,” said Ramon.

The initiative started in late September and is meant to wrap up before winter, and when it continues in the Spring the sky is the limit.

“The hope in the future, if we can get enough people behind this, is to spread out beyond downtown and really keep our community clean in other areas,” Biggar added.

Biggar says the group plans to continue to clean downtown through October, and will be done once snow comes until the Spring.

