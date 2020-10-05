Advertisement

Lawmakers return to Pierre for special session

(KEVN)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Legislative Day 1 of a special session of the South Dakota State Legislature in Pierre.

Lawmakers will today consider how to best spend more than $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Governor Kristi Noem has already taken her cut to offset COVID related expenses incurred in state government.  A special session is required for lawmakers to obligate the remaining $97 million and amend the 2021 budget to reflect the influx of federal COVID money.

The special session comes at a time when a record number of COVID infections are being reported both in Hughes County and statewide.

Late last week, Legislative leaders directed that the special session, “be accessible remotely via electronic conference.” Lawmakers will be able to participate remotely via video conferencing similar to how the final day of the regular run of session was conducted last March.

Lawmakers who choose to attend in person are being asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Governor Noem, who has not been observed wearing a mask in public, will speak to a joint session of the House and Senate today at 10 a.m. CDT.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Swiftel Center to host concert this month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Beatles vs. Stones tribute show will be at the Swiftel Center on October 22nd.

News

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

News

Cat rescued from house fire in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A pet cat had to be rescued Sunday from a house that caught on fire in Sioux Falls.

Latest News

News

One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and STEVE PEOPLES
Trump’s reelection team, battered on all sides, now enters the final month of the campaign grappling with deficits in the polls, a shortage of cash and a candidate who is at least temporarily sidelined.

News

Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Pumpkin Festival makes its return to the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“That’s the beauty about cardiology and interventional cardiology is you can see real-time you know changes and how a patient feels and how well they do you know right in front of your eyes,” said Wagener.

News

Medical Minute Mitraclip for leaky heart valve

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

News

Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

News

Local group continues effort to fill unmarked graves in Minnehaha County Cemetery

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local group continues effort to fill unmarked graves in Minnehaha County Cemetery