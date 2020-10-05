Lawmakers return to Pierre for special session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Legislative Day 1 of a special session of the South Dakota State Legislature in Pierre.

Lawmakers will today consider how to best spend more than $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Governor Kristi Noem has already taken her cut to offset COVID related expenses incurred in state government. A special session is required for lawmakers to obligate the remaining $97 million and amend the 2021 budget to reflect the influx of federal COVID money.

The special session comes at a time when a record number of COVID infections are being reported both in Hughes County and statewide.

Late last week, Legislative leaders directed that the special session, “be accessible remotely via electronic conference.” Lawmakers will be able to participate remotely via video conferencing similar to how the final day of the regular run of session was conducted last March.

Lawmakers who choose to attend in person are being asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Governor Noem, who has not been observed wearing a mask in public, will speak to a joint session of the House and Senate today at 10 a.m. CDT.

