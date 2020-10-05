Advertisement

Local group continues effort to fill unmarked graves in Minnehaha County Cemetery

Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local group is taking it upon themselves to make sure every grave site in the Minnehaha County Cemetery is being honored properly.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows continued filling unmarked graves Sunday.

In 2017, the group became aware of over 200 unmarked graves in the Minnehaha County Cemetery. Last year, they put down 10 markers, starting with infants.

Today they were able to mark 20 such graves. However, there are still 16 more to go for children under one year old.

But, the group isn’t alone the effort as football players from Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Lincoln, and the Tea Area High School helped out as well.

“An unmarked grave, without saying it, gives the impression you didn’t matter, and everybody does. Everyone matters to someone, and they matter to us,” said Carol Woltjer with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

With the goal of filling every grave in the Minnehaha County Cemetery, the group helps families who lacked the resources to give their loved one a proper burial.

