Parts of Sioux Falls experience power outages Sunday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several outages have been reported in central and southern parts of Sioux Falls this Sunday evening.

According to Xcel Energy, 10 different outages were reported just after 6 P.M.

The estimated times of restoration is expected between 7 P.M. and 9 P.M.

Xcel Energy encourages those affected to check their website for updates regarding the restoration progress.

