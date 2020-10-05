Advertisement

Parts of Sioux Falls experience power outages Sunday evening

Roughly 1,500 Xcel Energy customers in the downtown area were affected by an outage this morning, and crews are now working to restore power.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several outages have been reported in central and southern parts of Sioux Falls this Sunday evening.

According to Xcel Energy, 10 different outages were reported just after 6 P.M.

The estimated times of restoration is expected between 7 P.M. and 9 P.M.

Xcel Energy encourages those affected to check their website for updates regarding the restoration progress.

