Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Pumpkin Festival is back at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton for the first three weekends in October.

The festival offers pumpkin picking, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin slingshot, inflatables and baked goods every weekend. The festival is open on Saturday and Sunday on October 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th and 17th & 18th. The Festival hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Plenty of games are free at the festival, with pumpkins of every shape and size for purchase every weekend. For the Canton address, go to the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm website.

