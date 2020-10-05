Advertisement

Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

Open for three weekends in October.
(KOTA)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Pumpkin Festival is back at the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton for the first three weekends in October.

The festival offers pumpkin picking, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin slingshot, inflatables and baked goods every weekend. The festival is open on Saturday and Sunday on October 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th and 17th & 18th. The Festival hours are 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Plenty of games are free at the festival, with pumpkins of every shape and size for purchase every weekend. For the Canton address, go to the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“That’s the beauty about cardiology and interventional cardiology is you can see real-time you know changes and how a patient feels and how well they do you know right in front of your eyes,” said Wagener.

News

Medical Minute Mitraclip for leaky heart valve

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

News

Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

Latest News

News

Local group continues effort to fill unmarked graves in Minnehaha County Cemetery

Updated: 8 hours ago
Local group continues effort to fill unmarked graves in Minnehaha County Cemetery

News

Downtown Brookings gets weekly cleanup from local volunteers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
A group of volunteers in Brookings are making sure the downtown area starts off the week clean.

News

Parts of Sioux Falls experience power outages Sunday evening

Updated: 10 hours ago
Parts of Sioux Falls experience power outages Sunday evening

News

Minnesota health officials report over 1,400 new virus cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
Minnesota health officials report over 1,400 new virus cases

News

Iowa reports 684 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
Iowa reports 684 positive COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

News

South dakota health officials confirm 434 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
South Dakota health officials have confirmed 434 new cases of the coronavirus today, and a record high of 4,268 active cases.