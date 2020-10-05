SDSU researchers working on COVID-filtering mask, therapeutics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A coronavirus vaccine may be on the horizon, but for now mitigation is the best defense.

Researchers at South Dakota State University are doing their part by trying to improve masks worn by the public, and the drugs being used to treat the illness.

SDSU Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering Saikat Basu is spearheading an effort to design a mask filter that would block coronavirus-carrying droplets from entering the respiratory tract.

The filter would be able to be placed on a variety of common style masks and keep the user safe by capturing and killing the novel coronavirus, mirroring how an animal’s complex nasal passage filters particles and aerosols when they breathe.

“We are trying to mimic their design to make a new kind of filter into the mask that would be much better at capturing droplets from the environment, and it would be more breathable than the masks we are using now,” Basu said.

Basu is also conducting research to develop a nasal therapeutic that would trap the virus before it gets deep into someone’s respiratory tract.

Basu says the upper part of the throat behind the nasal passages, known as the nasopharynx, serves as the most accessible seeding zone for the virus.

This therapeutic would stop the virus there, and keep it from entering the lower airway and lungs.

President Trump has said a vaccine may be available by November’s election, but Basu tells me he isn’t hopeful that will change much, at least initially, because the virus is mutating and it will take time to distribute the vaccine.

“I think it’s equally, if not more important, to develop some kind of therapeutic regiment, where if someone does get sick there is a good treatment out there which would be able to cure the patient," Basu said.

In addition to combatting COVID-19 now, Basu says the work being done at SDSU could benefit future generations as well.

“Initially, we tried to downplay this, later on, we realized, scientifically, we are not really prepared to encounter this challenge,” Basu said. "So, beyond COVID, I would say that the work we are going to do over the next couple of years might help us to be prepared for the next pandemic outbreak.”

While there is still plenty of work to be done, Basu says a mask design could be ready by early 2021.

