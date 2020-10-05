Advertisement

Should South Dakota legalize marijuana? Both sides speak

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election day is less than a month away and some important issues are on the ballot in South Dakota.

Voters will decide if recreational and medicinal marijuana should be legal in the state.

The pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota were made clear at a Downtown Rotary Club meeting in Sioux Falls Monday, all trying to answer the question ‘Should South Dakota legalize marijuana?’

Amendment A would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota, something that former U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson says is a good thing.

“We are spending way too much time incarcerating people for marijuana use, we’re ruining too many lives, and it’s costing us far too much. In addition, one of the great benefits of marijuana, according to the South Dakota legislative research council, will put $30 million a year in new revenue into the state of South Dakota,” said Johnson.

Johnson says 1 in every 10 arrests in South Dakota is for marijuana use.

On the opposition, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, David Owen, worries that legalizing marijuana for those 21 and older will have an increase in usage among children and won’t necessarily help the state’s economy.

“We will see a focus creation of marijuana jobs and a slow deuteriation of other jobs, this does not make South Dakota wealthier. When it comes to incarceration, the legislature can decriminalize marijuana anytime,” Owen said.

Initiated Measure 26 is also on the ballot this fall, and would legalize the medical use of marijuana.

Something that Psychiatric Clinical Pharmacist, Jeremy Daniel, says there is some positive evidence for.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag, and it really depends on what disease state you are looking at. For some diseases such as seizures, or chronic pain, or multiple sclerosis there is a good bit of evidence that demonstrates positive results in patients,” said Daniel.

Daniel mentions that with the positives, there is some lack of evidence as well.

“I think one of the big negatives is just the lack of research in the area. I feel like we have a lot of research with CBD, just solely one of the pieces of the marijuana plant, but a lot of the marijuana plant research is really lacking,” Daniel added.

You can find the official wording and content of Initiated Measure 26 and Amendment A at the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

