Sioux Falls students to receive free meals for remainder of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students in the Sioux Falls School District are receiving free meals for the rest of the semester

The district learned Monday that is has been accepted into a pandemic-related program by the USDA.

Both breakfast and lunch will be provided with no income guidelines. The program runs through December 31st or until funding runs out.

Any meal purchased since the beginning of September will be credited back into accounts.

