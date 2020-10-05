South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598, 4,274 of which are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 241, up nine from Sunday. In total, 1,642 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Total recoveries increased to 20,076.

The state didn’t report any new deaths. The death toll remains at 248.

