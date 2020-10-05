Advertisement

South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598, 4,274 of which are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 241, up nine from Sunday. In total, 1,642 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Total recoveries increased to 20,076.

The state didn’t report any new deaths. The death toll remains at 248.

Total recoveries is now at 20,076, up from Sunday (19,902).

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa positive case rate continues climb, now fifth in US

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa public health officials reported 356 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday.

News

Read: Governor Noem’s special legislative session’s opening address

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s Legislative Day 1 of a special session of the South Dakota State Legislature in Pierre.Lawmakers will today consider how to best spend more than $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

News

Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Swiftel Center to host concert this month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Beatles vs. Stones tribute show will be at the Swiftel Center on October 22nd.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

News

Cat rescued from house fire in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A pet cat had to be rescued Sunday from a house that caught on fire in Sioux Falls.

News

One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and STEVE PEOPLES
Trump’s reelection team, battered on all sides, now enters the final month of the campaign grappling with deficits in the polls, a shortage of cash and a candidate who is at least temporarily sidelined.

News

Pumpkin Festival returns to Canton

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Pumpkin Festival makes its return to the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“That’s the beauty about cardiology and interventional cardiology is you can see real-time you know changes and how a patient feels and how well they do you know right in front of your eyes,” said Wagener.

News

Medical Minute Mitraclip for leaky heart valve

Updated: 13 hours ago
Mitraclip procedure helps Marshall Minnesota man suffering from leaky heart valve