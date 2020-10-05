Advertisement

Staying Warm and Dry

Above Average Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday across the region. It will also be a little breezy. Highs will be in the 70s for most with a few 80s out to the west. Wind gusts up around 30 mph will be possible. The sunny and breezy conditions will stick around for Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will move through for Wednesday and that will knock highs back into the 60s and low 70s for most, but we should stay dry and keep the sunshine around. Most of us will stay in the low 70s for Thursday. Warmer air will surge back into the region for Friday and most of us will jump into the low 80s for highs!

Over the weekend, we’ll cool things off just a bit. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like most of us will stay in the 70s for highs before cooling things off by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm All Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: 10 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Frosty Friday Morning

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Cool-Down Continues

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Warm Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now