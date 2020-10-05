Staying Warm and Dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday across the region. It will also be a little breezy. Highs will be in the 70s for most with a few 80s out to the west. Wind gusts up around 30 mph will be possible. The sunny and breezy conditions will stick around for Tuesday with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will move through for Wednesday and that will knock highs back into the 60s and low 70s for most, but we should stay dry and keep the sunshine around. Most of us will stay in the low 70s for Thursday. Warmer air will surge back into the region for Friday and most of us will jump into the low 80s for highs!

Over the weekend, we’ll cool things off just a bit. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like most of us will stay in the 70s for highs before cooling things off by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.