Swiftel Center to host concert this month

The Swiftel Center will host the Beatles vs. Stones tribute show later in October.
The Swiftel Center will host the Beatles vs. Stones tribute show later in October.(3671504751 | KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It will be a musical showdown at the Swiftel Center on October 22nd with the Beatles vs. Stones tribute show. It will include hits from the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The show starts at 8:00 PM on that Thursday. This show in Brookings is part of 125 stops on this tour throughout the United States, Australia and Canada. Two bands will include the scope of these groups' musical careers with some of their more popular songs. The show is two hours, and the bands perform three sets each, ending the night with an encore with both bands. Tickets cost between $39 and $59 and can be purchased here.

The Swiftel Center is taking extra precautions to try and keep patrons safe and healthy while they attend the concert. The center’s staff will be wearing masks, cleaning and disinfecting frequently and practicing social distancing. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask, but it won’t be required.

