TenHaken asking employers to consider face masks; Masks now required for city employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is urging employers to consider face masks in an effort to curb rising hospitalization rates.

At a press conference Monday, TenHaken says the goal continues to be to flatten the curve and ensure hospitals have the capacity to treat COVID and non-COVID patients. TenHaken is now requiring city employees to wear face masks.

Hospitalizations in Sioux Falls spiked from 83 on October 3rd to 110 today. Both Avera and Sanford officials say they’re seeing an increased but manageable demand for care.

The increase isn’t just due to COVID-19 patients but also people coming in for delayed care. At Avera McKennan only 15% are COVID patients the other 85% are delayed or regular routined care.

Right now, officials at Avera and Sanford are preparing for the flu season and making more beds available at their hospitals.

