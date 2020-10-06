$50,000 reward being offered for information in death of Melissa Peskey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to the death of a South Dakota woman who was shot in Missouri in 2018.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Melissa Peskey was driving down Interstate 70 near Boonville when someone shot and killed her. Peskey’s two children were in the car at the time, but they were unharmed.

Family members tell Dakota News Now a $10,000 reward had previously been offered for tips in the case, but an anonymous donor recently stepped up and added to the reward for information that leads to an arrest before the second anniversary of incident.

Investigators in Missouri have followed up on dozens of leads in the case, but so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 575-751-1000.

An anonymous donor is adding to the reward for information regarding Melissa Peskey's death.

