Avera tests experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During his time at Walter Reed, President Trump underwent several treatments, including an experimental antibody therapy from the pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. It’s a treatment that’s also being used at Avera in Sioux Falls.

Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy uses antibodies that are created in a lab to target the spike protein. It’s the pointy parts sticking out of the COVID-19 virus and are the major infectious and disease-causing parts

The antibodies are supposed to block the spike protein from attaching to and infecting cells.

“And by doing so it can neutralize the infection and you know decrease the infectivity of the virus. Doesn’t give it a chance for the virus to escape,” said Dr. Jawad Nazir, the Principal Investigator for the studies and an Infectious Disease Specialist with Avera Medical Group.

Avera is one of many hospitals across the US testing the effectiveness of the drugs to either prevent or treat COVID-19.

“It’s a very promising, very interesting, you know experimental, investigational approach,” said Dr. Nazir.

The clinical trials are focusing on three different patient groups:

°People hospitalized with COVID-19 to see if the antibodies could stop the progression of the disease.

°People diagnosed with COVID-19, but not hospitalized to see if the antibodies could stop the progression of the disease.

°People who were exposed to someone with COVID-19 to see if it will decrease symptoms severity or prevent the disease altogether.

“When the virus, you know gains access to your body and starts multiplying in high concentrations, it kind of reaches many organs in your body, you know primarily lung and cause complications, you know like respiratory failure and many patients die when they end up in that phase,” said Dr. Nazir.

So the goal is to treat patients early on.

For President Trump, “Based on the age, he is someone who is at higher risk, you know for severe complications. So I think concentration for this experimental therapy, in my opinion, was a very reasonable approach,” said Dr. Nazir.

Dr. Nazir says the experimental antibody therapy is already showing promising results in a trial outside Avera involving 275 patients.

“They’re reporting improvements in the symptoms as well as a decrease in the viral load and trend towards a decrease in medical visits,” said Dr. Nazir.

Avera is still looking for patients to participate in the trial. Eligible participants must be 18 years or older and live in the Sioux Falls area. Call 605-504-3154 if you think you or a family member may meet the criteria for one of these studies.

