Child fatally shot at Jasper, Minn. apartment

JASPER, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a seven-year-old boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment in Jasper, Minn.

The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office received a report on the evening of Sept. 30 that a child was unresponsive at an apartment on West Wall Street, according to Chief Deputy M.G. Harmann. Emergency responders declared the child dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the child died from a single gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation, but Harmann said there is no threat to the public, and that authorities are not actively seeking any suspects. He said he could not release any other details as everyone involved are minors.

While the incident took place Sept. 30, details were not made public until Monday.

