Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dry conditions during harvest pose fire hazard for farmers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Dry conditions and high wind gusts have put much of eastern South Dakota under red flag warnings, putting farmers at risk of starting fires during harvest.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Minnehaha, Codington counties to use kiosks for 24/7 sobriety checks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Minnehaha and Codington counties now have an electronic system that is faster and safer to use amid the global pandemic.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 57 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Avera tests experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
During his time at Walter Reed, President Trump underwent several treatments, including an experimental antibody therapy from the pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. It’s a treatment that’s also being used at Avera in Sioux Falls.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.