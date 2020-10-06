Advertisement

Four-Way Tie For Individual Lead After Day One Of Boys’ AA Golf

Lincoln holds ten stroke team lead over O’Gorman and Watertown
By Zach Borg
Oct. 5, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no shortage of drama in tomorrow’s final round of the State AA Boys' Golf Tournament at Willow Run in Sioux Falls.

After the first round there’s a four way tie for first place with Watertown’s Kaden Rylance, Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg, O’Gorman’s William Sanford and Rapid City Central’s Alex Duran all tied after each shooting a three over par 73.

Lincoln holds the team lead with a 307 though Watertown and O’Gorman are lurking just ten strokes back.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

To see full standings and results, click on the LINK .

