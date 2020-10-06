Four-Way Tie For Individual Lead After Day One Of Boys’ AA Golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no shortage of drama in tomorrow’s final round of the State AA Boys' Golf Tournament at Willow Run in Sioux Falls.

After the first round there’s a four way tie for first place with Watertown’s Kaden Rylance, Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg, O’Gorman’s William Sanford and Rapid City Central’s Alex Duran all tied after each shooting a three over par 73.

Lincoln holds the team lead with a 307 though Watertown and O’Gorman are lurking just ten strokes back.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

To see full standings and results, click on the LINK .

