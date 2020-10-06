Advertisement

Hospitalizations up, active COVID-19 cases down Tuesday in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases declined slightly in South Dakota Tuesday, though the number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease reached a record high.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed an additional 278 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing total known cases to 24,876. However, active cases fell by 95 to 4,179 due to new recoveries.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by nine to 250 Tuesday, the highest since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10% of the state’s hospital beds and 20% of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s metrics. Officials say 46% of the state’s hospital beds and 27% of its ICU beds are still available.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, as the state’s total remained at 248.

