Kalen Garry The Winning Spark At De Smet

Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If Kalen Garry seems short on words, it’s because he has a single-minded focus.

“Winning. I love winning. The game just comes to me, I just try to do my best at whatever I do.” De Smet Junior Kalen Garry says.

And he usually does.

“On the basketball floor it’s unbelievable. He’s asking for it. You’re down in a tie game at the end of the game, he’s that kid that says give me the ball, give me the ball. So you’re drawing something up to get him that shot or get him that drive to the hole. I mean, he’s got a will to win.” De Smet Football & Basketball Coach Dan Wilkinson says.

The love of competition and winning came from watching his brother Cameron and eventually spilled over into two sports.

“Basketball in the third grade, Dan (Wilkinson) started coaching us, and we just loved going to the YMCA Tournament, and basketball has kind of been the thing. But we started football in fifth and sixth grade and they’re kind of even now!” Kalen says.

And he’s excelling in both at De Smet high school. On the hardwood Kalen was first team All-State as a freshman and a sophomore averaging 22 points a game.

On the gridiron he’s been a standout wide receiver and linebacker.

“He just leads by example. He’s not a kid that’s going to be whooping and hollering out on the field and at practice. He’s kind of a quiet kid but when he puts a jersey on, if it’s on the basketball court or football or whatever he’s doing, he’s going to give you his best.” De Smet Football Coach Wes Clubb says.

Whatever sport he chooses to play in college....

“He will be playing at the next level no matter what and it doesn’t matter to me if it’s basketball or football.” Wilkinson says.

....chances are he’ll make a wining choice.

