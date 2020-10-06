Advertisement

Rep. Johnson holds drive thru town hall event for constituents

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen residents had the chance to stop in at the Fairfield Inn parking lot Monday, and have a chat with Representative Dusty Johnson in a drive thru town hall event.

Sitting right off of 6th avenue, Johnson and members of his staff held signs and waved to oncoming traffic, hoping to flag down anyone with a minute to chat.

“For the last 15 minutes there’s been somebody to talk to the whole time. And to me that’s the way I like it.” Johnson says.

To make up for their usual slate of town hall meetings, Johnson and his staff are holding drive thru events like these to give South Dakotans a chance to ask questions or comment on policy issues. Johnson says these drive thru town halls are a great way to still meet with people and answer questions, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“Obviously in the era of COVID, we weren’t going to do 22 indoor town hall meetings that go on for 90 minutes again. This is a great substitute to make sure in a socially distanced, outdoor, safer manner, I can continue to listen to my bosses.”

And those that came to see Johnson agree. Erik Roseland, one of those who came to meet with Johnson, says even without the ongoing pandemic, drive thru events are a convenient way to meet with officials.

“I think it’s fantastic. I’m not even worried about COVID so much. I think it’s just fantastic to have access to our elected officials. I wish Mike Rounds and John Thune would do it.” Roseland says.

Johnson says he hopes to hold similar events across the state in the coming weeks and months, even after the upcoming elections.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Should South Dakota legalize marijuana? Both sides speak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The pros and cons of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota were made clear at a Downtown Rotary Club meeting in Sioux Falls Monday, all trying to answer the question ‘Should South Dakota legalize marijuana?’

News

TenHaken asking employers to consider face masks; Masks now required for city employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is urging employers to consider face masks in an effort to curb rising hospitalization rates.

News

Sioux Falls students to receive free meals for remainder of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Students in the Sioux Falls School District are receiving free meals for the rest of the semester

News

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Latest News

News

Justices reject South Dakota’s only death row inmate’s case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from South Dakota’s only death row inmate, who was sentenced to death after he pleaded guilty to taking part in a torture killing 20 years ago.

News

SDSU researchers working on COVID-filtering mask, therapeutics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SDSU researchers working on COVID-filtering mask, therapeutics

News

LIVE: City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
City officials are holding a press conference that will provide a COVID-19 community response updates including case counts, community mitigation efforts, and a message from health care partners.

News

South Dakota reports 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 181 new cases bring the state total to 24,598, 4,274 of which are currently active, marking another increase in active cases.

News

Iowa positive case rate continues climb, now fifth in US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa public health officials reported 356 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday.

News

South Dakota lawmakers pass bill on state’s coronavirus relief funds

Updated: 10 hours ago
The South Dakota legislature convened Monday to discuss how to distribute millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds.