Sioux Falls police arrest 2 suspects on burglary, fleeing charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are facing several charges after Sioux Falls police say a burglary resulted in one of the suspects assaulting several officers - as well as a police service dog.

The incident began around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when officers saw two men going through cars parked in a garage near Kiwanis Avenue and 31st Street. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said one of the officers knew the homeowners, and did not recognize the men in the garage.

Clemens said when the officers stopped and identified themselves as police, the two suspects ran away. Police quickly found and arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Alex Maombi, from Sioux Falls.

A K9 officer helped lead police to the other suspect in a nearby shed. When the suspect ran from the shed, the K9 officer began chasing him. Clemens said the suspect punched the K9 officer in the head, then tried jumping a six-foot fence. While on the fence, the suspect kicked two officers.

Clemens said police were eventually able to subdue and arrest the suspect. Twenty-two-year-old Isaac Darsaw of Sioux Falls faces a number of charges, including first-degree burglary, two counts of simple assault on law enforcement, and simple assault on a police service dog. Police also found stolen items stolen from the garage, so Clemens said additional charges are likely.

