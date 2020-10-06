Sioux Falls School District accepted into free meal program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many families have seen financial difficulties during this pandemic, but the Sioux Falls School District announced news that may help take a burden off, at least for a while.

After an announcement made by the SFSD on Monday, all public School students in Sioux Falls can expect to receive meals at no cost.

“A hungry child cannot learn and there should be no reason for that hunger. This is a wonderful program to move forward with that belief,” said Jodi Davis, Child Nutrition Services Supervisor.

The school district was accepted into a program by the United States Department of Agriculture which allows for both breakfast and lunch to be provided free for students with no income guidelines.

“We know that’s going to relieve some stressors and things that may be taking place in the home. Just to know that, hey, kids can come and have breakfast and lunch and not have to worry about deposits and having funds for meals and those kinds of things,” said Davis.

The program is retroactively in effect dating back to September first of this year, meaning all meals purchased since then will be refunded. the program will go through December 31, 2020 or until the funding runs out.

Davis says there are about 25,000 students in the district that this program could help.

“We’re very fortunate we have a 78% participation rate so between high schools and elementaries, we’re serving well over 15,000 kids a day for lunches, and then add in breakfasts that increases that number,” said Davis.

Potentially serving 30,000 meals on a daily basis is no small task. Davis says she hopes this helps make a difference for families.

She added, “But, we’re just very pleased what that impact is to Sioux Falls. It’s something that’s going to ripple, if you will, I believe, throughout the community and provide a lot of assistance to families as they may need it or have needed it or what may happen, perhaps, in the future.”

